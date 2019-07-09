Karnataka government loses its majority

The Congress- JDS government in Karnataka is in the verge of a fall. The negotiation with the rebel MLAs was a failure which will lead to the fall of the government. 18 MLAs didn’t participate in the legislative party meeting. Six of them gave explanation for the absence while the rest will be disqualified.

Siddaramaiah said that the time has not gone and the rebels can come back. IF disqualified they cannot take up minister positions. 7 resigned MLAs are residing in an anonymous place in Mumbai. Rama Linga Reddy who was in town also didn’t turn up. 14 Congress MLAs were resigned so far.