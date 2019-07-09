Latest NewsIndia

Karnataka government loses its majority

Jul 9, 2019, 03:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Congress- JDS government in Karnataka is in the verge of a fall. The negotiation with the rebel MLAs was a failure which will lead to the fall of the government. 18 MLAs didn’t participate in the legislative party meeting. Six of them gave explanation for the absence while the rest will be disqualified.

Siddaramaiah said that the time has not gone and the rebels can come back. IF disqualified they cannot take up minister positions. 7 resigned MLAs are residing in an anonymous place in Mumbai. Rama Linga Reddy who was in town also didn’t turn up. 14 Congress MLAs were resigned so far.

Tags

Related Articles

trekking banned over wildfire

Kerala bans trekking in forest areas as fire claims lives

Mar 12, 2018, 04:17 pm IST

Google to launch new feature; cheap fares & flight delays

Feb 2, 2018, 08:55 am IST

Top 5 hottest women cricketers in the world : See Pics

Jul 18, 2018, 07:14 pm IST

Army man arrested for allegedly molesting minor girl

Apr 22, 2019, 09:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close