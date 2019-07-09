Latest NewsIndia

Man arrested with fake passport at Dubai airport

Jul 9, 2019, 09:49 am IST
A Man arrested at the Dubai airport after authorities discovered that he was using a fake travel document.

According to the public prosecution, in May, the airport authorities suspected that the defendant might be travelling illegally, as he bought the tickets just two days before the flight, and had no baggage. While checking the passport at the departure gate, an officer at the airport found out that the document was printed using normal ink and had no official marks.

The officer also noticed that Indonesian passport had a fake entry stamp on it.

