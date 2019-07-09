Most anticipated Indian web series ‘Sacred Games 2’ official trailer out : Watch Here

The much-awaited trailer of Sacred Games 2 is out .The trailer promises a bigger game. The video shows the addition of two new actors – Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in the story as Gaitonde’s trusty Bunty (the Chhatri-fame) opens the trailer.

The makers make sure to give a glimpse of the first season at the beginning of the trailer by introducing a quick montage of a few selected scenes. What follows in the trailer is Gaitonde’s haunting voice that leads the characters to his story and makes Sartaj go closer to solving the mystery around his existence (and death).

As promised earlier, the trailer hints at Tripathi’s character being the mastermind of all and the creator of a game that’s beyond all imaginations. His words are ‘sacred’ and his followers in thousands. How Sartaj reaches the baba and keeps unravelling mysteries on his way, is what lies in the crucks of the second season. Watch the trailer here: