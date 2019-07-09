PAK man who weighed over 330kg dies after being unattended in ICU

Pakistan’s heaviest man who had weight over 330 KG who recently went successful liposuction surgery , passed out on Monday after he went unattended due to a commotion in the intensive care unit of a hospital here.

Noorul Hassan, 55, a resident of Sadiqabad, some 400kms from Lahore, underwent the weight reduction surgery on June 28 after he was air lifted on a Pakistan Army helicopter to Lahore for treatment on the special directives from Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Dawn news reported.

Right ater the surgery he was shifted to the ICU to keep under observation.

“In the chaos that ensued, Noor and a second patient died due to the unavailability of staff,” Dr Maazul Hassan was quoted as saying in the report.

According to a survey report released by the Pakistan Endocrine Society last year, 29 per cent of the Pakistani population is overweight, out of which 51 per cent are categorized in the obesity class.

Earlier in 2017, Pakistan’s most obese person with a weight of 360 kg underwent a laparoscopic surgery and succeeded to bring his weight below 200 kg.