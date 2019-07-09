Pakistani politician gets trolled for praising flight pilot on GTA 5 Video

Pakistani politician Khurram Nawaz Gandapur launched the Twitterati into hysterics when he mistook a sequence from the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V to be real.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gandapur, Secretary General of Pakistan’s Awami Tehreek Party and a member of Pakistan’s Defence Committee, on 6 July posted a popular gaming sequence on his Twitter handle, showing a pilot aborting a landing just in time to avoid an oil tanker on the runway. The politician captioned it “Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind”.

GTA V is the 5th part of the Grand Theft Auto series, an action-adventure video game created by Rockstar Games. It was released globally in September 2013 for the PlayStation 3 platform, and subsequently for PlayStation 4 in 2014.

As soon as he made a tweet, smart people on Twitter started giving him lessons and he got trolled for apparently not being able to differentiate between virtual and real. One user wrote, “Hello, this is a simulation video. Such things aren’t possible in real life situations. If so the KLM & Panam crash would have been avoided. You should learn about lift,” (sic), while another user wrote, “Lol… Presence of mind or absence of mind? ???” (sic). Check out these hilarious reactions:

Lol… Presence of mind or absence of mind? ??? — ?? ???? ??? (@dokaurikaadmi) July 6, 2019

Couldn't have been possible without the blessing of prophet (GTA5). — Sakshi Chaudhary ?????? ????? (@just_to_offend) July 6, 2019