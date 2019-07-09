Latest NewsInternational

Pakistani politician gets trolled for praising flight pilot on GTA 5 Video

Jul 9, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pakistani politician Khurram Nawaz Gandapur launched the Twitterati into hysterics when he mistook a sequence from the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V to be real.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gandapur, Secretary General of Pakistan’s Awami Tehreek Party and a member of Pakistan’s Defence Committee, on 6 July posted a popular gaming sequence on his Twitter handle, showing a pilot aborting a landing just in time to avoid an oil tanker on the runway. The politician captioned it “Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind”.

GTA V is the 5th part of the Grand Theft Auto series, an action-adventure video game created by Rockstar Games. It was released globally in September 2013 for the PlayStation 3 platform, and subsequently for PlayStation 4 in 2014.

As soon as he made a tweet, smart people on Twitter started giving him lessons and he got trolled for apparently not being able to differentiate between virtual and real. One user wrote, “Hello, this is a simulation video. Such things aren’t possible in real life situations. If so the KLM & Panam crash would have been avoided. You should learn about lift,” (sic), while another user wrote, “Lol… Presence of mind or absence of mind? ???” (sic). Check out these hilarious reactions:

 

Tags

Related Articles

Nita Ambani meets Kerala CM and Donates a Huge Amount to Relief Fund

Aug 30, 2018, 11:41 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as “the biggest danger” for the country,says Aravind Kejriwal

Feb 4, 2019, 08:36 pm IST

LG 4K UHD Projector With HDR Support Unveiled Ahead of CES 2018

Jan 6, 2018, 07:20 pm IST
child rapes

New twist in minor gang rape; police took statement

Mar 25, 2018, 12:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close