Renault launches Duster Facelift SUV in India : Price and Features

Renault has launched the facelifted Duster SUV in India. Priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly launched 2019 Duster SUV gets cosmetic upgrades and interior updates with no mechanical changes.

The car maker has started taking bookings for the facelifted Duster across all the Renault dealerships in the country. Renault India is expected to commence the deliveries for the new Duster soon. The new Duster will be offered in nine variants across 3 trim levels – RxE, RxS & RxZ.

The new 2019 Renault Duster now comes with new bold design featuring a new heavily chromed front grille, revised headlights, muscular bonnet, reworked bumpers upfront & rear, new skid plate and much more. The rear profile of the SUV too features subtle changes with inclusion of plastic cladding and LED tail lights. Dimensionally, the compact SUV from Renault remains the same with 4315mm of length, 1822mm of width and 1695mm of height. The wheelbase and ground clearance stand at 2673mm and 205mm respectively.

On the inside, the new Duster SUV now features all-new steering wheel, an updated infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, all-new AC vents, chrome embellishments, faux aluminium trim and much more. It also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist as standard across all the variants.