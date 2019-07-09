Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex ends in gain

Jul 9, 2019, 04:37 pm IST
In the Indian stock Market, the domestic benchamrk indices BSE Sensex today ended in gains. But NSE nifty ended flat.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 38,730.82 points gaining 10.25 points or 0.03%. But the NSE Nifty ended trading slipped down at 11,55.90 points. The NSE Nifty slipped by 2.70 points or 0.02%.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Reliance, IOC, Ultra Cement, and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Titan, UPL, GAIL, TCS, Asian Paints, YES Bank, ITC and HCL Technologies.

