Actress Sherlyn Chopra wishes Team India for World Cup : Watch Video

Jul 10, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Actress Sherlyn Chopra  once again wished Team India in a unique manner – by singing a rap – during the first semifinal match of the ICC World Cup between India and New Zealand which is being played at Manchester Trafford Cricket Ground in England.

Chopra, the first Indian woman to pose nude for the official Playboy magazine, uploaded a video on Twitter where she can also be seen praising Indian players like opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

In the clip, she sings in Hindi: “Yeah, haa, 83 me pehli baar, 2011 me number 2, karenge jamke vaar, Kiwi ho ya Kangaroo, Hitman maare chati century, ukhare gilli Bumrah ke Yorker, aao jitaye Team India ko, hausle apne zara buland kar, Go Team India, get the World Cup, Humara hain World Cup, kya.” (Yes, first time in 1983, number 2 in 2011, we’ll attack aggressively. Doesn’t matter whether it’s Kiwi (New Zealand) or Kangaroo (Australia). Hitman (Rohit Sharma) will get his sixth ton, Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorkers will rattle stumps, let’s go and win it for Team India. Let’s raise our spirit, the World Cup is ours).

 

