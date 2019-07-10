Bineesh Kodiyeri tries to Play Cow Politics, Gets Trolled Mercilessly

The Kodiyeri Balakrishnan family is going through a crisis like never before. Although the names of two sons of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was involved in many controversial issues, they were able to defend it somehow. The latest allegations of sexual abuse raised against Binoy Kodiyeri seems a little too tough to handle though. However, Binoy Kodiyeri has expressed willingness to undergo a DNA test in the police case against him. The fate of the case will depend on the result of this DNA test.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the other son of Mr. Balakrishnan, has been quite active in Facebook and it seems like all the mishaps in his family did not bother him at all. He chose to contemplate on the issue of ‘cow’ politics in India with his latest Facebook post.

“Unemployment or poverty is not the biggest issue India is facing, it is cow” he wrote on Facebook.

But his post was trolled mercilessly in the comments section and social media users used the opportunity to remind him about the plight of his brother. Check out these comments.

Here is his actual Facebook Post.