Commodity Market: Gold,silver price remain firm

Jul 10, 2019, 04:54 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of precious metals remains firm on today.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a lower price of $ 1,391.39 per ounce. In India, the price of gold remains unchanged. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity remained firm at Rs. 34,870 and Rs.34,700 per 10gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also remains unchanged at Rs.27,300 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the price of gold was declined by rs.600.

Gold price rises again in Kerala

In the international market, silver was trading at a lower price of $ 15.07 per ounce. The price of silver in India remained firm at Rs. 38,900 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery but rose by Rs.34 to reach Rs.38,034 per kilo. Price of silver coins remained flat at Rs.81,000 for buying and Rs.82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

