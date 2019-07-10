Commodity Market: Gold,silver price remain firm

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals remains firm on today.
In the international market, spot gold was trading at a lower price of $ 1,391.39 per ounce. In India, the price of gold remains unchanged. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity remained firm at Rs. 34,870 and Rs.34,700 per 10gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also remains unchanged at Rs.27,300 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the price of gold was declined by rs.600.
In the international market, silver was trading at a lower price of $ 15.07 per ounce. The price of silver in India remained firm at Rs. 38,900 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery but rose by Rs.34 to reach Rs.38,034 per kilo. Price of silver coins remained flat at Rs.81,000 for buying and Rs.82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Post Your Comments