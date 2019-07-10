CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Mahesh Narayanan announces new movie ‘Malilk’ starring Fahadh and Parvathy

Jul 10, 2019, 05:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Award-winning filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan has announced his new film. The shooting of the film titled ‘Malik’ will start soon.

Mahesh Narayanan who debutant film ‘Take Off’ has won both critical acclaims and was a blockbuster at the box office. The new film will have Fahadh Fazil and Parvathy in the lead role. The music will be composed by Sushin Shyam. Santhosh Raman is the production designer. No more details of the film have been released. The film will be bankrolled by Anto Joseph.

Tags

Related Articles

Effective Home Remedy For Itchy Scalp

Oct 27, 2018, 09:17 am IST

Pakistan pilgrims to India, visas denied despite protocol

Dec 30, 2017, 02:50 pm IST

Pakistan Army & Intelligence Services Dashed The Hopes of People

Oct 18, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Guru Purnima 2017: Significance of this full moon night !

Jul 9, 2017, 03:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close