Mahesh Narayanan announces new movie ‘Malilk’ starring Fahadh and Parvathy

Award-winning filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan has announced his new film. The shooting of the film titled ‘Malik’ will start soon.

Mahesh Narayanan who debutant film ‘Take Off’ has won both critical acclaims and was a blockbuster at the box office. The new film will have Fahadh Fazil and Parvathy in the lead role. The music will be composed by Sushin Shyam. Santhosh Raman is the production designer. No more details of the film have been released. The film will be bankrolled by Anto Joseph.