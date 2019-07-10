Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other celebrities response to ‘Team India’ defeat

The Indian Cricket team has to a face defeat from New Zealand in the crucial semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup.

Yesterday was ours, today was theirs… You win some, you lose some… Well played Team India. Will always be your FAN! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2019

New Zealand has set a victory target of 240 and Team India was not successful in achieving it. The main reason for the defeat of Team India was the disastrous start as the opening batsman of the team has lost their wicket by scoring only 1 run. India has lost it’s 3 wickets when there were 5 runs on the board.

Team India! ?? We are proud of you. It was a rare bad day in office. Chin up. Well played. Well fought. #INDvNZ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 10, 2019

Many celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, and many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to encourage Team India.

I hate to sound like an old school uncle( trollers will say aunt but it’s not about me) whn I say ..”nazar lag gayee..”the boys fought valiantly and had a great run! We must applaud their incredible journey..not just focus on the destination! #ICCCWC2019 @imVkohli and team INDIA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2019

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Respect and thank you team india for giving us everything. #NZvsIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2019