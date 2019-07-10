Latest NewsSports

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other celebrities response to ‘Team India’ defeat

Jul 10, 2019, 10:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Cricket team has to a face defeat from New Zealand in the crucial semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand has set a victory target of 240 and Team India was not successful in achieving it. The main reason for the defeat of Team India was the disastrous start as the opening batsman of the team has lost their wicket by scoring only 1 run. India has lost it’s 3 wickets when there were 5 runs on the board.

Many celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, and many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to encourage Team India.

See Social Media messages:

