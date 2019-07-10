Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty ends lower

Jul 10, 2019, 04:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the Indian stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today entered lower.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 38,557.04 points by lowering 173.78 points or 0.45%. The NSE Nifty also settled at 11,498.90 showing a loss of 57 points or 0.49%.

The top gainers in the market were YES Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and Coal India.

The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, India Bulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Axis Bank TCS, and BPCL.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan may skip New Delhi WTO meet due to this reason

Mar 17, 2018, 05:03 pm IST

Defense team creates the ‘deadly duo’ combat jet

Nov 22, 2017, 03:44 pm IST

Two Employees Shot Killed: Robbers Run Away with Rs 40 Lakh

Jul 30, 2018, 06:32 pm IST

VS Achuthanandan give reply to CPI leader’s allegations against him and Thomas Issac

May 19, 2019, 03:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close