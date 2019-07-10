Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty ends lower

In the Indian stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today entered lower.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 38,557.04 points by lowering 173.78 points or 0.45%. The NSE Nifty also settled at 11,498.90 showing a loss of 57 points or 0.49%.

The top gainers in the market were YES Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and Coal India.

The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, India Bulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Axis Bank TCS, and BPCL.