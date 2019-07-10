CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

This photos of Tovino Thomas become viral: See

Jul 10, 2019, 09:16 pm IST
A photo of Malayalam young actor Tovino Thomas has become viral in social media. In photo, the actor has been seen laying on the floor of Leh airport in Kashmir. Along with the actor, the total crew of his new film ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’ can be seen in the photo.

The photo has been shared in the social media by the music director of the film Kailas Menon. He has given the caption that the Edakkad Battalion 06′ crew in Leh airport after 10 days shooting for the song in the most difficult and tiring atmosphere.

The film is directed by debutant director Swapnesh.K.Nair.

