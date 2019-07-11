A milestone initiative by Karnataka Government

The Karnataka government makes a 1% reservation for the victims of sexual abuse and daughters of Devdasis in the universities. The law will be implemented from 2019-2020 academic year. The order was issued by the higher education council of the state. The plea for the reservation was made by ‘Odanadi Seva Samsthe’, a Mysore based organisation which work for the welfare of children of rape victims.

The University of Mysore has been giving the reservation for the children from 2011-12. The undergraduate programmes have two reservation seats while the post graduate has one. The beneficiaries will get 50% fees concession. Other universities responded that they will communicate with Mysore University to know about the implementation of the reservation.