Amith Jethwa murder case: Convicts get life term imprisonment

Six convicts in the Amith Jethwa murder case get life term imprisonment. The convicts include Dinu Solanki, former BJP MP. Amith Jethwa was a RTI activist who demanded the protection of Asiatic lion in the Gir forest. He had to fight against the illegal mining groups which made enough enemies for him. Mr. Solanki had to shut down his six quarries.

Jethwa was shot dead before the Gujarath High Court on July 20, 2010. Solanki was arrested in 2013.The verdict was made by Ahmadabad CBI court. The other convicts are Shiva Solanki, a nephew of Dinu Solanki, Shailesh Pandya, Bahadursinh Vader, Panchan G Desai, Sanjay Chauhan, Udaji Thakore.