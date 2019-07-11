Latest NewsIndia

Congress national media coordinator resigns

Jul 11, 2019, 02:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Amid a leadership vacuum in the Congress, its national media coordinator Rachit Seth on Thursday resigned from the post saying there was no meaning holding any post after Rahul Gandhi quit as President.

Earlier, Seth tweeted that “45 days have gone and apart from media loaded speculation, there is no sign of (a) new Congress President.

“Karnataka and Goa developments depict that anarchy is creeping in where opportunists and power brokers are having the last laugh. No point in blaming BJP… fault within,” he said, quickly adding that his tweets were personal in nature.

Later, while announcing his resignation, he said: “My life and blood will always carve for a liberal and progressive India and Indira Gandhi shall always remain my inspiration.”

Tags

Related Articles

PM Modi to kick-start BJP’s poll campaign from Sonia Gandhi’s Constituency

Dec 10, 2018, 10:35 pm IST

Local BJP leader killed by miscreants

Jul 28, 2018, 06:17 pm IST
OLED tv

TV thin as wallpaper is now available in this country

May 25, 2017, 10:37 am IST

India has registered its name as a space power, says PM Narendra Modi

Mar 27, 2019, 12:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close