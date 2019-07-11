Convicted politicians in Pak barred from giving interviews to media

Pakistan has decided to block media coverage and interviews of politicians who are considered convicts or under trial prisoners. He has directed the Pakistan electronic Media regulatory Authority to fullfill its “responsibility” to discourage airing of such programmes by electronic media.

On the issue of the video leak related to an alleged conversation between Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik and Nasir Butt, a close aide of Nawaz Sharif, the cabinet reached the conclusion that as the video was made public by Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Sharif and a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), therefore the onus to prove the allegations against the judge was on her and not the judge and the judiciary.

Pemra had suspended the transmission of three private TV chennels a couple of days ago or airing an interview of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.