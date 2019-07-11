Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Convicted politicians in Pak barred from giving interviews to media

Jul 11, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan has decided to block media coverage and interviews of politicians who are considered convicts or under trial prisoners. He has directed the Pakistan electronic Media regulatory Authority to fullfill its “responsibility” to discourage airing of such programmes by electronic media.

On the issue of the video leak related to an alleged conversation between Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik and Nasir Butt, a close aide of Nawaz Sharif, the cabinet reached the conclusion that as the video was made public by Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Sharif and a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), therefore the onus to prove the allegations against the judge was on her and not the judge and the judiciary.

Pemra had suspended the transmission of three private TV chennels a couple of days ago or airing an interview of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

Tags

Related Articles

Man sells his car to steal it back using a duplicate key

May 29, 2018, 06:34 pm IST

Find out the one and only Bollywood actor invited to Virat-Anushka wedding

Dec 13, 2017, 09:30 am IST

Dancer charged with sedition for her social media posts against RSS chief and Yogi Adityanath

Jun 20, 2019, 03:40 pm IST

Saudi Arabia petrol prices plans to change in the future

Dec 13, 2017, 10:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close