Criminal Defamation Case : Rahul Gandhi to appear before Ahmedabad Metropolitan court

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to appear before Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court on July 12, in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel, said Gujarat Congress president, Amit Chavda.

INC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was also summoned by the court.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda told ANI, “Rahul Gandhi will remain present in Ahmedabad Metropolitan court on July 12.”

Last year in August, two separate criminal defamation cases were filed against Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for their remark that Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) has exchanged Rs 745.58 crore in just 5 days.

“Within a mere five days of the implementation of the demonetisation drive, old denominations worth Rs 3118 crore were deposited in 11 district corporative banks that had links to BJP leaders. The most noteworthy of them was Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB), whose directors include BJP president Amit Shah,” Surjewala had said. He had further said that the bank, which is chaired by Ajay Patel, a close associate of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, received 745.58 crores from November 10 to November 14.