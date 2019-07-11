CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Is Shraddha Kapoor marrying Rohan Shrestha? This epic reply from Shakthi Kapoor is getting viral

Jul 11, 2019, 11:13 pm IST
A large section of the media went over the top on Thursday, reporting that Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is all set to marry her beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020. When IANS called up the actress’ father Shakti Kapoor, he dismissed all rumours with characteristic wit.

“Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don’t forget to invite me too, to the wedding!” quipped the yesteryears’ screen villain.

“Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know,” Kapoor senior laughed.

