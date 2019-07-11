ISRO shares first images of ‘Baahubali’ rocket that will carry Chandrayaan 2 : See Pics

ISRO is all set to take another giant leap in aerospace sector, as it is all set to launch the Chandrayaan 2 on July 15, 2019. It is to be noted that Chandrayaan 2 is India’s second Moon mission after Chandrayaan 1, which will be deployed on the far side of the lunar surface. Days ahead of the launch, ISRO has released the first photographs of the rocket that will carry Chandrayaan 2 – India’s ambitious Rs 1,000-crore moon mission.

Dubbed as ‘Baahubali’, the photos show the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III) rocket which stands 43 metres tall. The 640 tonne rocket, which is as high as a 15 storey building, has twice the carrying capacity of its predecessor the GSLV Mk-II. The GSLV Mk-III will loft the 3.8 tonne satellite on its journey to the moon.