Kumara Swami hesitant to resign; Karnataka Speaker’s stand is this.

Even though the state is going through a political turmoil, the cabinet head H D Kumaraswami is hesitant to resign. Yeddyurappa government during 2009 -10 faced the opposition of 18 members, still he had not resigned, Kumaraswami pointed out. He met the Congress leaders before opening up about the resignation.

The rebel MLA’s left to Bengaluru today. Supreme Court has asked the governor to make a decision on the resignations. The court instructed the MLA’s to appear before the governor. Ten MLA’s approached the court as Speaker rejected their resignation. The legislative assembly and its surroundings are under prohibition.