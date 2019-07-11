Please don’t think about retirement: Lata Mangeshkar to MS Dhoni

It ha been asserted that Dhoni might be feeling very low for the loss in the ICC World Cup 2019 despite making a half century contested semi-final against New Zeland. however, the Men in Blue were defeated by 18 runs and kiwis made their second consecutive finals.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played a crucial role in the Indian chase, as Ravindra Jadeja took on the New Zealand bowlers and smashed an amazing 77, adding 116 runs with Dhoni. The duo’s counter-attack enabled India to bounce back from 24/4 and helped the team reach the doorsteps of victory. Some of the fans blamed Dhoni for batting slowly, which put pressure of Jadeja and he lost his wicket at a crucial stage of the match.

It has been asserted that MS Dhoi will be taking the time off in his career after the end of India’s orld Cup Campaign. The 38 year old has been under fire for his slow batting throughout the tournament.

Mangeshkar tweeted, “Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye @msdhoni”