Rahul Gandhi is ‘fake’ Gandhi says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jul 11, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
The senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh chouhan said on Thursday asserted that Rahul Gandhi resigning as the congress president was akin to captain of the ship jumping out when it is sinking.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was addressing a press conference.

“The Congress president has tendered his resignation”.

I had heard that when a ship sinks, its captain tries to save it till the end. But here the captain himself has jumped out,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted

Mahatma Gandhi had said immediately after independence that the Congress’ objective was to gain freedom and now it should be dissolved.

I think after Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru also said so. Now, the fake Gandhi will certainly fulfil the dream of the real Gandhi and will finish off Congress,” he further more added.

