This is why Ananya Panday mercilessly trolled for her Twitter post

Ananya Panday recently launched an initiative called So+ against social media bullying. The actor tries her best to curb social media trolling with positive thoughts. However, she herself got trolled recently for her latest Twitter post.

Ananya shared a picture with her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor on her Twitter handle. But in a caption, Ananya made a spelling mistake. Instead of writing ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Ananya wrote, ‘Charlie’s Angles.’

A few hours later, Ananya realised her mistake, corrected it with a new post. But unfortunately, social media troll didn’t spare Ananya as they started trolling her for a mistake.