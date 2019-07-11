This revelation by Akshay Kumar will make his life difficult for him

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is also known as Khiladi Kumar, is living to up to his name, quite literally! Looks like, Akshay likes action not just in movies but in his real life too.

The actor just made a revelation that might make life difficult for him at home. The 51-year-old star, who loves performing dangerous stunts, posted a picture of himself with his wife Twinkle Khanna and author Jeffrey Archer.

In his caption, Akshay revealed that Twinkle last book ‘Pyajamas Are Forgiving’ hit the coveted 1,00,000 mark while Jeffrey Archer’s hit novel ‘Kane And Abel’ celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. However, he also made a confession, one that might take you all by surprise!

The actor revealed that he hasn’t read the books written by his wife. He also shared that he hasn’t read Archer’s books either but then, he isn’t married to him!

“Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers,” Akshay wrote.