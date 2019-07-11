Unauthorized flats in Maradu must be demolished: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court sticks on to its decision to pull down the unauthorized flats in Maradu. The court rejected the review petition submitted by four flat builders. The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra observed that the Court need not consider the review petition of the builders. The Court has ordered to pull down the flats which have violated the coastal zone regulations within a month in its May 8 verdict.

About 350 flats of Netoor Alpha Ventures twin flat complex, Kundanoor Holy Faith H2O, Holiday Heritage, Jain Coral Cove, Golden Kayaloram are facing the demolition threat. The flats fell within CRZ III zone. The Maradu Panchayath gave sanctions for construction in 2006-07 without informing the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority. No buildings are allowed within a range of 200 meters in CRZ III Zone. This has led to the intervention of the court in the matter.