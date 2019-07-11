Latest NewsSports

Was it a Legal Delivery? Indian Cricket Fans are Upset About this. Did it Cost India the Match?

Jul 11, 2019, 04:48 pm IST
MS Dhoni has an incredible record in chasing. He has done it many times for India, carrying his bat through, and winning many matches while chasing big totals. India would have hoped Dhoni to bring it on one more time, but it wasn’t to be as Martin Guptill’s run out caught Dhoni short of the crease. But the run out has opened up a fresh controversy and this is about the legality of the delivery itself.

According to the rules, in the third and final power play(overs 40-50)the fielding team can only have a maximum of five fielders outside, but it seems Newzealand had six on the ball where Dhoni was run out. Check this out.

Dhoni nudged the ball to fine leg and sprinted for a second to regain the strike, but by the time Guptill’s direct hit had dislodged the bails. The graphic that shows the position of the fielders clearly showed six outside the circle.

Fans vent their frustration on Twitter and blamed the poor umpiring standards of the tournament. Well, the run out would have been allowed even it was a no-ball but Dhoni’s approach could have been different if he knew that it was a no-ball. Also, the presence of a fielder inside the circle would have opened up more options for MSD.

With Dhoni gone, India’s hopes ended. India was eventually bowled out for 221 runs in 49.3 overs.

