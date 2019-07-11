KeralaLatest News

Water tariff may be increased soon in, says, minister

Jul 11, 2019, 12:10 am IST
Less than a minute

After the hike in the power tariff, the Kerala government is all set to increase the water tariff.

The state minister for Water Resources , K.Krishnankutty has informed this the media. As the Kerala Water authority is facing severe financial crisis, there is no other option other than to increase the tariff, the minister said to media. The increase in power tariff also will increase the expenses of the water authority. This will make the financial crisis of authority worse.

Water tariff in the state has increased in 2009 for the last time. Earlier the government has declined the water authorities request to increase the tariff. But as the power tariff has increased the water tariff may be increased.

Tags

Related Articles

This Pakistani Model claims to be a look alike of Priyanka Chopra!!!!!

Dec 23, 2017, 07:10 pm IST

Health benefits of spicy food: Recent studies favors spice lovers

Nov 14, 2017, 06:25 pm IST

Election Commission bans screening of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic

Apr 10, 2019, 02:42 pm IST

36,431 rabies cases reported this year

Jun 23, 2019, 10:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close