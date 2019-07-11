Work of Opposition is very funny and easy,says Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

“Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi ji is Chief Minister and the Member of Parliament is from the BJP (Smriti Irani). We have to do the work of the opposition now. You know that the work of the opposition is most enjoyable. It is easy. So now you have to do the work of the opposition in Amethi.”,Rahul Gandhi said while addressing Congress workers in Amethi.

In a stunning poll result, Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Mr Gandhi in what was until then his stronghold by over 55,000 votes. Before the 2019 defeat, Mr Gandhi, 49, had represented Amethi for 15 years. He took over from his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2004. This year, he was elected to parliament from the second seat he contested – Wayanad in Kerala.

During his hour-long meeting with Congress workers, Rahul Gandhi assured them that he would be there whenever Amethi needs him, whether at night or at 4 in the morning. “Don’t think that I don’t belong to you. I will keep visiting. Have to devote time to Wayanad too, but I’d devote time to you as well. I was Amethi MP for 15 years. I have old ties with Amethi, bonds of love. I’m there whenever you need me. Be it at night or 4 in the morning, I’d be there whenever you need me,” Mr Gandhi said.

He also outlined the need of connecting to people and said, “You know the condition of the economy, employment, corruption so there is no dearth of issues. Every party workers need to get connected to the people of Amethi.”