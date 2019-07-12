18-year-old cricketer dies after being hit by ball in neck : Watch Video

A cricketer, 18, died on Thursday after being hit in the neck by a ball during a match in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Jahangir Ahmad War, a resident of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, was playing in a cricket tournament in Anantnag, police said. According to the reports, Jehangir was studying in Class 11th at Government Higher Secondary School Goshbugh Pattan, Baramulla. The left-handed batsman wearing helmet tried to play a pull shot but the ball was hit near his neck due to which he died.

Although he was in full protective gear, War became unconscious after the ball hit him, officials said, adding that he was immediately taken to a medical facility, where he was declared brought dead.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor SP Malik expressed grief and shock over the unfortunate death and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family, an official spokesperson said.