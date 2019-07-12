Commodity Market: Gold, silver price declines

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has declined today.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was declined and was trading at $ 1409.40 per ounce. In India, the price of the yellow metal was lowered by Rs. 400. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity was fell down by Rs. 400 to reach at Rs.35,400 and Rs.35,230 per 10 gram respectively. The price of the sovereign gold remained firm at Rs. 27,400 per eight gram.

In the international market, the price of silver was rose and reached at $ 15.21 per ounce. In India, the price of silver declined by Rs.125 to reach Rs.39,075 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery of silver fell down by Rs.177 to reach at Rs. 38,179 a kilo. The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.81,000 for buying and Rs.82,000 for selling.