Criminal defamation case : Rahul Gandhi to appear before Ahmedabad court Today

Jul 12, 2019, 07:43 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Ahmedabad on Friday for the hearing of a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel. Gandhi would appear before the court, said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

“Since the summons was also issued to party’s national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, he is also expected to appear tomorrow,” said Doshi.

The defamation suit was filed last year after Gandhi and Surjewala claimed that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank was involved in a “scam” to swap Rs 745.59 crore in swapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation announcement on November 8, 2016.

