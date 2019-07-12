KeralaLatest News

Electricity shortage: State will impose regulations from today.

Jul 12, 2019, 08:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

As the electricity allocation from the centre reduced there will be electricity regulations from today, said KSEB. The regulation will be from 7:30 to 10:30. The shortage is of 250-300 mega watts . Earlier M M Mani, Electricity Minister said that power cuts are inevitable for the state as the state faces an electricity crunch.

The reservoirs have not enough water. Though electricity can be borrowed from other states, there are no lines to bring them. There will be a high level meeting to discuss the current shortage. If there is no rain even by the end of this month, the situation will become severe. The power cuts are imposed for facing such a situation.

Tags

Related Articles

Filmmaker Lal Jose shares his nostalgic memories in social media

Apr 29, 2019, 11:11 pm IST

The New Apple Ipad Air and Ipad Mini is here. All You Need to Know

Mar 18, 2019, 11:42 pm IST
woman beaten publically

SHOCKING!!! Woman publically beaten by mob

Apr 19, 2018, 08:21 am IST

“Happy Married Life” Kerala Man on his mother’s second marriage.; FB post goes viral

Jun 14, 2019, 06:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close