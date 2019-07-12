Electricity shortage: State will impose regulations from today.

As the electricity allocation from the centre reduced there will be electricity regulations from today, said KSEB. The regulation will be from 7:30 to 10:30. The shortage is of 250-300 mega watts . Earlier M M Mani, Electricity Minister said that power cuts are inevitable for the state as the state faces an electricity crunch.

The reservoirs have not enough water. Though electricity can be borrowed from other states, there are no lines to bring them. There will be a high level meeting to discuss the current shortage. If there is no rain even by the end of this month, the situation will become severe. The power cuts are imposed for facing such a situation.