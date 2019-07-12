Goa Crisis : 10 Congress MLAs formally join BJP

Ten rebel Congress legislators on Thursday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of working president of the saffron party JP Nadda in New Delhi. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the 10 rebel MLAs reached New Delhi on Wednesday to meet BJP President Amit Shah and Nadda. Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on the cabinet reshuffle.

Sawant has not issued any statement about the ministers he will drop from the cabinet to accommodate the MLAs joining the BJP. However, reports surfaced that the CM is likely to drop four ministers to induct the new legislators. Currently, three MLAs of Goa Forward Party (GFP) including its chief Vijai Sardesai are part of the Goa cabinet. Two independent MLAs – Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gawade – are also part of Sawant’s cabinet.

On Wednesday, 10 out of 15 legislators of Goa Congress resigned from their post to join the BJP. The MLAs led by the leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar met the speaker Rajesh Patnekar. They gave him a letter informing their split from the Congress.