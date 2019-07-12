Latest NewsSports

Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh won the gold medal with Commonwealth record

Jul 12, 2019, 05:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

In weightlifting, Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh has won a gold medal and created a new Commonwealth record in the Clean and Jerk even at the Commonwealth Championship on today at the City of Samoa.

Ajay Singh who was competing in the 84kg category lifted 190 kilos in the event. The 22-year weightlifter has written a new record in the Commonwealth Games and also smashed the national record. Ajay Singh has won bronze medals in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships.

Another Indian weightlifter Papul Changmai has won the silver medal in the event.

Tags

Related Articles

Central Health Ministry’s Ayushman Bharat to be implemented by 8 states and UTs

Jun 9, 2018, 06:43 pm IST

“You Thought Women-Wall Will be a Failure, but see What Happened”: C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Feb 4, 2019, 08:07 am IST

ISL: Jamshedpur FC defeated Bengaluru FC

Feb 27, 2019, 10:49 pm IST

Pay Dh20,000 fine for breaking this rule in Dubai

Dec 22, 2017, 08:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close