Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh won the gold medal with Commonwealth record

In weightlifting, Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh has won a gold medal and created a new Commonwealth record in the Clean and Jerk even at the Commonwealth Championship on today at the City of Samoa.

Ajay Singh who was competing in the 84kg category lifted 190 kilos in the event. The 22-year weightlifter has written a new record in the Commonwealth Games and also smashed the national record. Ajay Singh has won bronze medals in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships.

Another Indian weightlifter Papul Changmai has won the silver medal in the event.