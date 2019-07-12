Maradu flats will not be demolished immediately: A C Moitheen

The four unauthorized flats in Maradu will not be demolished immediately, says Minister AC Moitheen. The security of the 350 families is a prime concern for the government. If demolished it may case environmental problems, any procedures to raze the building will be considered after the report of Chennai IIT team. Supreme Court has rejected the review petition filed by the builders.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra observed that there is no point in interfering in the matter. However many families revealed that they have no other way other than to commit suicide. The residents say that they will be thrown into the streets if the flats are demolished. They say that report submitted by the three member committee has misled the Court. They demand the government to point out the same.