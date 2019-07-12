Latest NewsEntertainment

Pooja Batra to Get Married Soon? Malayali’s Are Familiar With her Man-Crush. Check this Out

Actress Pooja Batra was one of the most sought after heroines of the Nineties. The former beauty queen, known best to the audience of Kerala for her role in Mohanlal-Priyadarshan’s Chandralekha is going to be married soon to Nawab Shah, reveals reports.

Pooja Batra and Mohanlal in Mollywood Film Chandralekha

A few national media even reported that Pooja Batra is already married to Nawab Shah- another popular figure in Bollywood. Once again, Mollywood audience would know Nawab Shah for his noteworthy performances in films like Roudram and KeerthiChakra.

If reports are true, the two has already exchanged vows in a traditional wedding ceremony and are expected to register their marriage soon. Pooja Batra had also shared a picture of herself along with “man crush” Nawab Shah where could be seen walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Delhi (Pooja’s Instagram post).

“Man crush every day.” captioned Pooja for her post while Nawab reacted to Pooja’s picture by posting a heart and a butterfly emoji on it.

Man Crush Everyday @nawwabshah

If the reports are true, we would like to wish the couple all the best for the rest of their life. Check out some of the duos recent Instagram post.

Sea Sun Sand and a scorpion ????

