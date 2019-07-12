Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

Resort politics, as government heads to face confidence motion

Jul 12, 2019, 04:58 pm IST
As the Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy revealed his willingness to face trust votes parties moved their MLAs to resorts. BJP MLAs are moved to Ramada hotel while Congress MLAs are in Clark Exotica.

Earlier Kumaraswami said that he should move a confidence motion and he is not going to cling to his power. The petition submitted by speaker as well as MLAs are due on Tuesday. The confidence motion will be introduced on Monday. Both parties secured their MLAs to avoid more defections.

