Six Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Jul 12, 2019, 05:29 pm IST
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested six Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing into the ocean water belonged the Island nation.

Tamil Nadu fisheries department has informed that fishermen from Nambuthalai in Ramanathapuram district were detained by the Sri Lankan navy. They were arrested at for crossing the Sri Lankan border at Nedhuntheevu. The Indian fishermen were going to the sea for fishing in a country boat and they were arrested by the Lankan navy for fishing in their territory.

On June 27 around 3,000 Indian fishermen were chased away by the Sri Lankan navy for fishing in their ocean area.

