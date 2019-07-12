Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today slipped down.

The BSE Sensex today ended trading at 38,736.23 falling down around 86.88 points or 0.22%. The NSE Nifty also fell down by 30.40 points or 0.26% to 11,552.50.

The top gainers in the market were Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp and Yes Bank.

The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, ONGC, PowerGrid, L&T, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bharati Airtel, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.