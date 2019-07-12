Latest NewsGulf

Tourists in Dubai can now get a free liquor licence

Jul 12, 2019, 07:00 am IST
Dubai is now offering a free 30-day alcohol licence for tourists, a move that ensures visitors will not be penalised for breaking the law.

Alcohol retail outlet Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, has a separate segment on its website instructing tourists on the process of applying for the license. The free alcohol tourist licence is valid only to visitors who are non-Muslim and 21 years and over.

Tourists are instructed to visit any MMI store with your original passport and complete and sign a form confirming that the buyer is a tourist. Furthermore, the store will take a copy of the passport as well as the entry stamp and each visitor will be issued guidelines to responsible in Dubai.

The site instructed, “Please ensure that you read this to ensure you are respectful of the country, its rules and its people that you are visiting.” The tourist code of conduct includes a list of five instructions, including no consumption in public places, no drinking and driving, do not be intoxicated in public, and alcohol in public places.

