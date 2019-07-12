KeralaLatest News

University College violence: Will dismiss SFI unit committee says SFI national president

Jul 12, 2019, 04:28 pm IST
SIF national president V.P.Sanu has informed that the SFI university college unit committee will dismiss in association with the violence in the University college. A detailed probe will be done on the issue. If there is any faulty activity from the part ofSFI workers then will take disciplinary action.

The police have informed that the violence took place in the leadership of SFI unit committee president Naseem.

Some of the SFI activists has attacked degree students in the University college. A student named Akhil was stabbed in the incident and was admitted in the hospital.

The SFI activists did not allow the media persons to enter the college.

