US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Showers Praises on Indian P.M Narendra Modi

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday showered praises on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pelosi was particularly impressed with the oratory skills of the P.M and also the way he has managed to ensure support from the people. She said Modi had the people in the “palm of his hands”.

“I had the opportunity to visit India with President (Barack) Obama. After President Obama and Prime Minister Modi had an exchange with the business community, we went to a room where the two leaders made their appearance. I must say Prime Minister Modi made one of the most fantastic speeches ever I have heard,” said Nancy Pelosi in a talk with the Chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) John Chambers.

Pelosi said Modi spoke in English and that it was inspirational. She said we all have our vision and knowledge but that Modi is a master in delivering the right message.