What’s the Greatest Achievement of MS Dhoni? Smriti Irani’s Post Will Win Your Heart

MS Dhoni may not have had the best of days in recent times. He is arguably not the same batting force as he once used to be and even in the World Cup Semi Final against Newzealand, he couldn’t get his team over the line. But MSD is still the favourite of many cricket fans and minister Smriti Irani sends a heartwarming tribute to the wicket-keeper batsman.

The Minister for Women and Child Development took to Instagram and posted a status for India’s most successful captain.

“You know what MS Dhoni’s greatest achievement is? That at 5 for 3, 1.25 billion people still believed.” wrote Smriti on Instagram.

One has to admit that Smriti is right and Dhoni is perhaps the reason why most of us still believed that India had a chance in the semi-finals.