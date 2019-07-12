World Population Day: Here’s a rap song to promote condoms – watch video

A YouTuber has created a rap song ‘Condom Bole’ to aware the public about the need for safe sexual practices.

Population Foundation of India (PFI) and producers of the show “Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon” released the song titled “Condom rap”, composed by Piyush Kanojia, read a statement. Launched under the campaign #CondomBole, the song promotes the use of condoms with a message to young people, especially men, on the need for safe sexual practices, dual protection and male responsibility in family planning.