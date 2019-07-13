Latest NewsGulf

Brave mother rescue two kids from house fire

Jul 13, 2019, 08:52 pm IST
A mother’s bravery has saved the life of her two kids. The brave mother has rescued her two kids from the house fire. The incident took place in Al Hili area in Al Ain.

The fire broke out the ground floor of the building. The mother after seeing heavy smoke rushed to the balcony on the second floor and saved her kids a baby boy and baby girl.

Brig. Mohammed Al Kitbi, the Director General of the Directorate General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has informed that firefighters, traffic patrol, ambulance and paramedical forces reached the spot and coordinated the event.

in the initial investigation, the fire was caught from an air conditioner in the ground floor. The family was shifted to hospitals.

