‘Drunkards also have rights’: Liquor supporters conduct protest before the secretariat

The Kerala government mostly relies on drunkards. As most of the revenue income of the state is coming from selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). But they are also the most neglected, abused and unorganized community in the state.

The state has witnessed many ‘hartals’ against the price hike of crude oil, power, bus ticket, and water but not even a single hartal has been observed against the price hike of liquor. But now a group of people has come forward criticizing the government’s stands and for the welfare of drunkards.

An organization named ‘Kerala Madyapana Anukoola Samghadana’ ( Organisation supporting drinking liquor in Kerala) has conducted a protest in front of the Kerala secretariat. The organization has demanded that the rights of drunkards must be protected. The price of IMFl must be reduced, the abusive and insulting behavior towards drunkards must be stopped and must allow going after drinking in roads were the main demands of the organization.

The protest was observed before the Kerala secretariat on today morning. They also demanded that liquor must be included in GST, the police act of breathing test must be stopped and registering a case against those people who go by walk after drinking must be ceased.

Two people protested raising placards that the insult and neglect towards drunkards must be stopped, the abusive behavior of beverages employees must be avoided, and beverages outlets must be opened at every panchayat.