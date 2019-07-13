Fees for over 1,500 govt services reduced, canceled by UAE

The UAE Ministry of Finance has informed that around 1500 federal government services fees have been either reduced or cancelled. The new move follows the Cabinet decision of July 1, 2019, that issued reduction and cancellation of service fees of federal entities.

The service charges of three main federal ministries have been reduced or cancelled. They are Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

1200 service fees were reduced or cancelled at Ministry of Interior, 200 at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and 80 at the Ministry of Economy.