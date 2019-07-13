Gunmen break into Somali hotel killing 26

In a blast and the subsequent shooting in a Somali hotel almost 26 people were dead. It includes a journalist, and several foreigners. A suicide bomber drove a car into the hotel and the gunmen entered subsequently. The Asasey hotel in Kismayo was the place of attack.

Journalist Hodan Naleyah was among the dead. Islamist group al-Shabab claimed the attack. The group is associated with al- Queda In the time regional politicians were present in the hotel discussing about the upcoming election.